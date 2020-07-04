WGMD Fishing Report 7-4-20

Friday was a scorcher! The hot temps didn’t keep most folks at home and the beaches and boat ramps were packed, or so I was told. There is not a fish in the world that would get me out of the house on a 4th of July weekend.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines had a family from Colorado out trying to catch something they don’t have out west. He filled the bill with three brown sharks and a dusky to 200 pounds. The Snow Goose fished the Elephant Trunk to catch some 35 to 40-pound yellowfin on black and purple trackers. Bill Morris had Josh Morris on the Tradewinds to catch a 45-pound yellowfin and four big blues. The Strike Zone had seven nice Spanish mackerel and two blues.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had flounder on the morning trip. He also saw some cobia, sea bass and flounder from the inshore grounds. Spanish mackerel and bluefish are available at Fenwick Shoal.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.