WGMD Fishing Report 7-4-21

The 4th of July was a beautiful summer day and it looks like the weather will be good until Thursday when we start to see the remnants of the tropical storm.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported Michael Steffy weighed in a 5.95-pound trout. He caught this citation fish at the Outer Wall on a sand flea. That is the largest trout I have seen caught out of Delaware waters in over 20 years.

Frank Tucker fished the Old Grounds with Otto and Zan catching 37 flounder and keeping their 12 fish limit all on Gulp!. Ryan Paskowski also fished the Old Grounds catching three flounder all over 20 inches.

Nick Garcia had three bluefish and a 21-inch flounder from Delaware Bay structure.

The Grizzly had a great catch of blues, Spanish mackerel and triggerfish over Fenwick Shoals.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the offshore boats brought in yellowfin tuna in the 25 to 30-pound class. The Captain Bob II had a limit of sea bass by 10:30 AM.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.