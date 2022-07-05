WGMD Fishing Report 7-4-22

The 4th of July was about as close to a perfect day as we can expect in Delaware.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Judy V had 20 flounder on her morning trip. A private boat brought in a 60-pound wahoo. The boats that ran offshore found yellowfin tuna for their parties.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us the Surface Tension with Captain Keith brought in a 53-pound yellowfin tuna. The Angler and The Pirate King had croaker and kings from bay structure. The Katydid had a mixed bag of flounder, triggerfish and tog from ocean structure. Several private boats had flounder and triggerfish.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they reported the tog action at Indian River Inlet is still good. Sand fleas on a tog jig fished straight down from the rod tip is the top technique. Some sheepshead have been caught along with the tog. In the surf, it is still kings, croaker and spot on sand fleas, bloodworms and FishBites.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.