WGMD Fishing Report 7-5-20

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Ken Burg fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with Gulp! to catch a 19 and a 21-inch flounder. The Katydid had a ½-day trip in the Delaware Bay returning with trout, blues and a triggerfish. The Savannah Lynn had Spanish mackerel on her trip.

The Portabella caught 11 for 13 yellowfin tuna at the Elephant Trunk. The Chasin’ Tail had four yellowfin at the 30-Fathom Line.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a good day of flounder fishing.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was another good day for spot fishing with bloodworms and FishBites the top baits. A few flounder were caught on live minnows or Gulp! worked close to the pilings.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they had seen some flounder and sea bass from the Judy V on her morning trip.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.