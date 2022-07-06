WGMD Fishing Report 7-5-22

Tuesday was not quite as nice as Monday, but lots of fish were caught.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Reel Fast brought in the first bigeye tuna of the season. Damian Rexrode, Matt Schneider, Bill and Jack Lowry worked to land the 220-pound tuna in the Washington Canyon. The big fish hit an 18-inch Carlson wide tracker with green and white lures. Young Jack Lowery caught a 53.3-pound yellowfin tuna on a purple and black Sterling wide tracker.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was Mike Garcia and his grandpop had six flounder to 20 inches, five blues and a 15.5-inch trout from Delaware Bay.

Captain Aaron Herd’s mate on the Gale Force, Logan Serpico, caught his personal best flounder weighing 7.3 pounds.

Captain Jamar and Mate Terri had Paul and Johnathon out flounder fishing on the Sea Jay II. They were able to put their charter on a limit of flatfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.