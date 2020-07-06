WGMD Fishing Report 7-6-20

Sunday saw the end of the 4th of July weekend and a continuation of the good fishing weather. It looks like the weather remains good for the first part of the week, but you should plan your trips early in the morning to avoid those late day thunderstorms.

When I gave the bag limit for the Delaware Bay striped bass season, I incorrectly said it was two fish. Of course, it is one fish between 20 and 25 inches.

The yellowfin tuna have moved inshore and are being caught at or near the Elephant Trunk. The No Limit had nine there on Wednesday and six more to 70 pounds plus some big bluefish on Friday. Chris Huk on the Fish Huk was seven for nine and Kevin Legates was four for four on the Sea Hunter. The Strike Zone had two yellowfin and four big blues at the Elephant Trunk where the water temperature was 75 degrees. They used ballyhoo along with purple and black spreader bars and daisy chains.

Brad Forman on the Nailin’ On had sea bass and flounder at the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.