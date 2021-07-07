WGMD Fishing Report 7-6-21

Tuesday started off OK, but then the wind and seas came up and small craft advisories flew by afternoon. Right now, Wednesday looks iffy, but Thursday and Friday are a no go.

Stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina where Tommy was finishing up a pile of flounder for the Independence Fishing Club who had been out on the Katydid. They reported some rough conditions in the afternoon. While I was there two private boats come back with flounder and sea bass from ocean structure.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported good spot fishing with a few croaker and flounder mixed in the catch as well.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob II brought back a boat limit of sea bass for their 13 customers.

Old Inlet reported the first few pompano of the season were caught from the beach.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle checked in a two flounder to 4.7 pounds for Ryan Kleban caught on Gulp! at the Old Grounds.

Ashley Barnett caught a big yellowfin tuna on a purple spreader bar at the Wilmington Canyon while fishing in the Lifestyle Choice.

