WGMD Fishing Report 7-6-22

Wednesday was hot and humid with good fishing for those who ventured out into the bay or ocean.

Fuentes Rivas Lucio had a good catch of flounder landing eight keepers and three sea bass at his favorite spot. Unfortunately, he did not share the Lat/Lon of that location.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Captain Austin had the Savannah Lynn out for sheepshead and Andrew Klingsbell caught a Delaware Citation 9.62 pounder over ocean structure. Slot rockfish have been caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Live eels fished early in the morning close to the Savannah Road Bridge has worked in the past.

Chris Moody fished a little southeast of B Buoy with salmon Gulp! to land seven keeper flounder.

Smith Bait in Leipsic reported that both slot rockfish and keeper trout have been caught on peeler crab at the lighthouses and the Crossover.

The Bill Slayer had a bit of a slow tuna bite, but the Kevin S party made up for that by catching lots of blueline tilefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.