WGMD Fishing Report 7-7-20

Monday was back to the good ole’ summertime. The heat didn’t bother the fish and good catches were made in the bay and ocean.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with 28 flounder from ocean structure. The Wild Goose had a catch of yellowfin tuna.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said spot were coming over the rail three at a time. On Sunday he went out with his son Captain Keith Beebe on the Surface Tension and they caught two yellowfin tuna to 40 pounds and some golden tilefish.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle, Kailey Miles weighed in a 17-pound dolphin that she caught in the Wilmington Canyon.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the Captain Bob ended up with 44 flounder from the all-day trip. They also saw several yellowfin tuna come in from the Elephant Trunk. The Captain Ike had 12 yellowfin tuna and released six sharks on an overnight trip.

Allen Rosenberger and his wife had seven flounder, five triggerfish and one sea bass from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.