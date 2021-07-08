WGMD Fishing Report 7-7-21

Wednesday began with a stiff north wind that laid down by 10:00 AM. Thursday and Friday will see the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Falgowski family is at it again. Evan had a big porgy weighing 2.57 pounds at Fenwick Shoal along with some flounder and tog while father and son Corky and Cory caught three sheepshead to 14 pounds from their boat Lil’ Mixture.

Frank Tucker and Jeffery Elliott fished the Old Grounds catching eight flounder for six keepers and a lot of ribbonfish.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a boat limit of flounder for the Wednesday Group. Dan McGeady took everyone’s money with his five-pound flounder. Robbie also cleaned six flounder that were caught out of the Canal. The Angler had a catch of croaker from bay structure.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had flounder and sea bass.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us some nice flounder were caught on Wednesday to go along with the spot and croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.