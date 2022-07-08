WGMD Fishing Report 7-7-22

Thursday was a gray day with slow fishing.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the surf continues to produce kings and croaker on bloodworms and bloodworm FishBites. The Indian River Inlet has seen lots of short tog and a few keepers on sand fleas. Sheepshead have been mixed in with the tog.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said Brian Seslum caught an 8.5-pound sheepshead on the That’s Right with Captain Paul Matthews fishing over bay structure. The Angler brought in a catch of croaker. Quin had a 14-pound, 9-ounce sheepshead at the Ice Breakers. Mike Mazzetti caught a 13.6 and a 12.5-pound sheepshead one day and a 12.01-pounder the next day. Jason Whaley had a 12-pound sheepshead on a sand flea at the Ice Breakers.

The report from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em was the Michael D had just offloaded a catch of tuna at the cleaning station. A private boat brought in a catch of bluefish. The Judy V had flounder on her half-day trips.

