WGMD Fishing Report 7-8-20

Tuesday was a bit cooler than Monday, but the fish kept right on biting. It looks like we may get some bad weather over the weekend, so what else is new.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Chauncey Parsons caught his first yellowfin tuna on Monday while fishing on the Wild Goose. Captain Jackie on the Angler brought in a good catch of kings from Site 8. The Savannah Lynn had a good catch of flounder. The Top Finn had the Paul family out for some exciting action catching and releasing three big sand tiger sharks to 250 pounds.

The Thelma Dale had flounder limits for all on board.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Spanish mackerel were caught at Three s Road on Stingsilvers. Kings were caught at the same location on bloodworms and FishBites.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said young lady Jemma Owens used a live minnow to catch a 19-inch flounder at the Old Grounds while fishing on her family’s boat Scales and Tales.

Frank Tucker and Joe Waski caught 30 flounder to cull out seven keepers to 23 inches at the South Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.