WGMD Fishing Report 7-8-21

Thursday morning was miserable at the beach with high humidity and a sticky south wind. By afternoon the humidity was still high, but the wind had shifted to the southeast and increased as Elsa came calling. Friday will be a no fishing day.

I want to thank the gentleman who helped me get my boat on the trailer at the Lewes Boat ramp on Wednesday afternoon. My winch broke and he was kind enough to lend me his hammer and when that didn’t work, he just muscled the boat on.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the only boat that went out was the Katydid and he came back with 12 flounder and 16 triggerfish. On Wednesday, Michael, Matthew and David Angstadt along with Niki Grant pulled six flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they told us the Miss Ene and the Michael D fished Fenwick Shoals for a catch of Spanish mackerel and bluefish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that some keeper tog were caught from the Southside Jetty on sand fleas or green crab.This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.