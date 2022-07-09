WGMD Fishing Report 7-8-22

Friday was a nice day, but the fishing was slow.

When I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina the fishing cleaning table was covered with triggerfish that came in on the Katydid. The party said the flounder didn’t cooperate, so Captain Brent shifted to triggers over ocean structure and sent everyone home with a bag full of filets. The Angler had croaker and spot off of bay structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the Michael D had just dropped off their tuna catch at the cleaning table when I called. The Judy V had some flounder on her half-day trips.

No big changes at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. The Inlet is still giving up tog and sheepshead on sand fleas and the beach is still seeing a few kings and croaker on bloodworms or FishBite bloodworm.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle reported some slot rockfish out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on live eels and swimbaits at the end of the tides. He said the swimbaits were working better than the eels.

Bill Santanna caught 4 rockfish on a white bucktail from the south side of Indian River Inlet between 8:00 and 9:00 PM Thursday evening.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.