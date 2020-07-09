WGMD Fishing Report 7-9-20

Wednesday saw a bit more wind and Thursday and Friday are forecasted to be wet and windy. The excellent weather couldn’t last forever, but it will return next week.

The very popular Flounder Pounder Tournament put on by the Paradise Grill on Long Neck has been canceled. They just could not plan the type of tournament they had in the past with the uncertainty of the coronavirus restrictions and the financial hit that their sponsors have taken since the state shut down. Hopefully, the tournament will be back again next year.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a catch of big bluefish on Tuesday and a boat limit of flounder on Wednesday. The Surface Tension, with Captain Keith Beebe, ran a half-day trip to Site 11 and came back with a good catch of flounder for his party.

The Thelma Dale had a boat limit of flounder for all 25 folks aboard and was able to return to the dock early.

At Lighthouse View Tackle, Dave said spot were coming over the rail three at a time.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.