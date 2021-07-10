WGMD Fishing Report 7-9-21

Friday saw small craft warnings up for the ocean and it looks like Saturday will still have seas of three to four feet as the wind drops out to northwest at five to ten knots. The Delaware Bay will see better conditions with seas of less than two feet. Elsa came through so fast I doubt she will have much effect on the fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said the Katydid ran to Delaware Bay structure where she found a mixed bag of sheepshead, spot, trout and triggerfish for her party. That was the only boat that ran on Friday.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was spot, croaker and flounder caught on bloodworms, Fish Bites and minnows or Gulp!.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said blues and kings were caught from the beach. The blues hit cut bunker while the kings went for bloodworms or Fish Bites. Keeper tog were caught on sand fleas or green crab from the Southside Jetty at Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.

