WGMD Fishing Report 7-9-22

Saturday was cool and damp and not a lot of folks went fishing.

Monica Bayless caught a 44-pound yellowfin on the Chasin Fin out of Ocean City while participating in the Ocean City Tuna Tournament.

Anthony, who works at Lewes Harbour Marina, caught a nice sheepshead over bay structure on a sand flea.

Captain Beau at Skipjack Sportfishing brought in four yellowfin tuna and released a white marlin.

Addyson Stewart caught a keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp! on a jig head.

Billy Talbot caught triggerfish, sheepshead, tog and a trout while fishing over ocean structure by himself.

Charles Corrar caught a 5.96-pound sheepshead and a nice tog on his brand-new St. S. Croix rod that he just brought from Lewes Harbour Marina.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Parker Pastorius caught a 10-pound sheepshead at the Outer Wall on a sand flea.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Savannah Lynn ran to ocean structure and come back with a good catch of sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.