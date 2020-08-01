WGMD Fishing Report 8-1-20

This 5.3lb Pollock was caught on the Stampede by Capt. Bob

Difebo of Millville, DE while fishing out at Fenwick Shoal using a

hot pink Spro. Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Friday saw much cooler temperatures and a good bit of rain, but that didn’t seem to bother the fish or some of the fishermen.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina started off her report with some great news. My friend Bob Murphy, fishing on the Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans, caught an 8.2-pound flounder. That is one of the largest flounder caught in Delaware this year. She also said that Brandi Adkins sent in a photo of her son Brayden with a limit of flounder he caught. Conner Mister had a sizable black drum at the Outer Wall on sand fleas.

John Shelias and Dave Sallar fished the Old Grounds on the Shock Therapy to catch their limit of flounder.

Dave Brehm caught a limit of flounder on the Thelma Dale using nuclear chicken Gulp!

Dan Eby, Josh Muncy and Tom Payton had a limit of flounder fishing with minnows and Gulp! at B Buoy.

Lillie Fitzgerald and Captain Beau took the Lil’ Angler out for three hours over ocean structure where they used squid and shiners to capture four keeper flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.