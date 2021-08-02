WGMD Fishing Report 8-1-21

Sunday was sort of an iffy day. There were storms around and not too many boats went out. The rest of the week looks the same with unsettled weather. The White Marlin Open is this week and the offshore forecast is really bad with seas of six to eight feet.

We did get one report from the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park. Roger Gud sent a photo to Lewes Harbour Marina of his 37-inch rockfish caught on a bunker chunk just after midnight on Sunday morning from the pier. Tommy told us on Sunday the Katydid had flounder and the Strike Zone had sea bass. Both fished ocean structure. Jules Mister also sent a photo of her two big triggerfish to Lewes Harbour Marina that she caught at the Outer Wall on sand fleas.

Dan’s Tackle reported that young Joseph Heath caught a six-pound rockfish out of the Broadkill River. Spot and croaker are also available in the river.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us Haley Zuber caught an 18.5-inch flounder out of Rehoboth Bay

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.