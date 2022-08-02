WGMD Fishing Report 8-1-22

Monday was another good fishing day.

From Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Team Outcast with Dylan Grygo, Matt Chapman, Dave Haldeman and Tom Malewski fished Massey’s Canyon and the 12-Fathom Lump on Saturday where they chunked with squid and butterfish and used the whole of same for bait. They ended the day with 2 big yellowfins, one of which was Dylan’s first ever tuna. Young Harper Kaser and Marley Clendaniel fished on the Marci Shea with Tommy Clendaniel using squid and Gulp! to catch three flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Captain Jamar and Mate Aaron on the Jay Sea II had the Fred Robinson group out to the ocean where they caught a cleaning table full of sea bass and flounder.

The Bill Slayer had Lisa and Barney H and friends out for some trolling in the canyons. They pulled Sterling Tackle Wide Tracker 36-inch bars and caught six for eight yellowfin tuna. The taxman took about 3/8 of one, but left enough for some good dinners.

