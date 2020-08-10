WGMD Fishing Report 8-10-20

Sunday saw more good fishing weather and the effects of the storm seem to have dissipated.

The White Marlin Open saw a big change at the top of the leaderboard on Saturday. The Canyon Blues out of Ocean City came in with a 97-pound white marlin to take over first place and move Drillin’ and Billin’ down to second. The Canyon Blues also took away almost half of the Drillin’ and Billin’s prize money with $1,500,000 first place winnings to Drillin’ and Billin’s $1,600,000 for second place. It is unlikely that the 97 pounder will be topped, but the 77 pounder in second place is wide open.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a good day over ocean structure catching flounder and sea bass.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Snow Goose had tilefish and one mako shark. Other boats brought in flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. Cindy Collins caught four flounder at McCrea Shoal on squid, minnows and Gulp! while fishing on the Lightning Boat.

