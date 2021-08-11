WGMD Fishing Report 8-10-21

I hope you enjoyed the weather on Tuesday because that’s what we will have for the rest of the week. Winds out of the Southwest at 10 to 15 knots and seas on the ocean at three feet.

To catch up on reports I missed over the weekend, fishing at Indian River Bay was very poor for flounder, but schools of small croaker have moved into the bay. There was a run of small bluefish at the mouth of the inlet on the last of the outgoing water. The blues were on peanut bunker and hit Stingsilvers and Ratt-L-Traps. The Old Grounds provided decent flounder fishing with a few limits on Gulp! on jigs or live minnows and squid strips.

Dan’s Bait and Tackle said Rea Ann Kane entered the Mid-Atlantic Flounder Tournament on Tuesday and then went out and caught a 6.06-pound flounder.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us Dillion and Darren Hackendoren trolled the Wilmington Canyon for two yellowfin tuna to 49 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.