WGMD Fishing Report 8-11-21

Wednesday was another typical August day, hot and humid with a 10 to 15-knot southwest wind and three-foot seas on the ocean. Thursday and Friday will be the same before the temperature drops 20 degrees between then and Sunday with rain showers in the forecast.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had 36 flounder for her party on Wednesday. A private boat brought in a boat limit of sea bass. Both were fishing over ocean structure.

On Tuesday, Tom Serbin fished on the Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe and mate Matt King along with Billabong Baker, Becky Becky and the Mad Leprechaun to bring back a boat limit of sea bass, a nice dolphin and one flounder.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a slow day on the pier due to the heat. I suspect folks will be fishing there during the late evening and into the night when it is cooler.

Old Inlet said croaker have been caught on bloodworms out of the back current locations at the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.