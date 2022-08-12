WGMD Fishing Report 8-11-22

Thursday was cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid had flounder and ling. Ling in August just proves how cold the ocean water is on the bottom. The Angler had the usual croaker and spot from bay structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her half-day trips. The tuna boats had not returned when I called.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said fishing remains about the same along the beach and at the Indian River Inlet. Kings seem to dominate the surf. They will take bloodworms, sand fleas or FishBites bloodworms or sand fleas. At the Inlet, small tog on sand fleas with the occasional keeper.

As of Wednesday night, the Southern Cs out of Ocean City was leading the White Marlin Open with a 247.5-pound bigeye tuna. The Big Stick, also out of Ocean City, held the lead for about an hour with a 246.5 bigeye until the Southern C’s topped them by one-pound.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.