WGMD Fishing Report 8-12-20

Tuesday was a bit cooler with some downpours around Lewes in the early afternoon. The rest of the week is still looking good with light winds and small seas.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Robbie told us that Captain Brent on the Katydid has been showing off again. This time he caught an 8.12-pound flounder during the morning trip. The rest of the party had more flounder and some sea bass. On Sunday Dave Furio caught an 8.26-pound flounder on the Katydid. The head boat Angler had kings and croaker off of structure in Delaware Bay. The Thelma Dale said flounder fishing was a bit slower on Tuesday.

When I spoke with Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they said the rainstorm ran everyone off the pier, but before then they were having a good day on croaker and spot.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Lauren said a private boat brought in a 116-pound bigeye from the Poorman’s Canyon on Monday. The same boat also had a good catch of tilefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.