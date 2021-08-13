WGMD Fishing Report 8-12-21

Thursday was another sunny and hot day at the beach with southwest winds at 10 to 15 and seas of three feet on the ocean. Friday and Saturday look to be the same before showers move in on Saturday afternoon and the wind goes northwest.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in triggerfish and flounder for her party. The Grizzly had a boat limit of sea bass and a few flounder off of ocean structure. A private boat caught five keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp!. The Savannah Lynn caught sea bass and dolphin from ocean structure.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said a lot of flounder were caught on Thursday with a few keepers. Gulp!, minnows and squid strips were the best baits.

Old Inlet told us some 18 to 22-inch rockfish have been caught on small bucktails fished close to the rocks at the Inlet.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Three Amigos had sea bass and dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.