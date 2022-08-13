WGMD Fishing Report 8-12-22

Friday saw northeast winds and not many boats went out.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the only boat that sailed was the Angler and she had an excellent catch of spot and croaker over bay structure.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us a few private boats gave it a try, but they had no reports of their success or failure.

Aiden Woodie caught his first flounder at the Old Grounds, in fact, he caught his limit. He used Gulp!, squid and, shiners.

Captain Aaron herd on the Gale Force had the Heistand party out on Thursday morning and they did very well. The final total was 9 bluefish, a 29-inch rockfish and seven flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said a few more bluefish came through the Indian River Inlet during incoming water on Friday. Otherwise, it was small tog with a few keepers on sand fleas. In the surf, kings and spot on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworms. No more reports of pompano or cobia from the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.