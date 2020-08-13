WGMD Fishing Report 8-13-20

Martin Jones of Reading, PA, caught this

43.8lb golden tile fish when fishing on the

Reel Therapy with Capt. Evan Weikel in the

Baltimore Canyon deep dropping squid.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Wednesday saw some pretty impressive thunderstorms around in the afternoon, but boats caught fish in the ocean and bay. Right now, Saturday and Sunday look a tad rough with northeast winds and seas to five or six feet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was Dave and John fished on the Shock Therapy at A Buoy using Gulp! for bait to catch eight flounder. On the Katydid, Lou Pennella caught an 8.13-pound citation flounder. Also on the Katydid, Andrea Monetti caught a five-pound flounder during Monday’s trip.

The Angler had croaker and kings out of the Delaware Bay.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park Lighthouse View Tack told us black drum were caught on shrimp during Wednesday’s high tide. Kings and croaker were taken on bloodworms and FishBites.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf reported they nicked at the flounder, but from the photos I saw it looked like they nicked some big fish.

Lauren at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer had 41 sea bass and nine dolphin.This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.