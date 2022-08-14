WGMD Fishing Report 8-13-22

Saturday was a bit bouncy on the ocean, but a few boats did venture out.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was croaker on the Angler caught over bay structure. The Surface Tension with Captain Chris had dolphin for his party fish ocean structure such as sea bass pot markers.

Captain Aaron heard on the Gale Force had the Walker Family including Neil, Kelly, Kevin and Dad Chris out for a morning trip on Saturday. The rockfish and blues were not cooperating, so they switched to flounder and put four keepers in the box along with three trout and two bluefish. Kelly had the pool winner with a 4.7-pound flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a few more bluefish at the Inlet on incoming water and lots of small tog on sand fleas. A few keepers have been caught along with the occasional sheepshead. The surf still holds kings and spot on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworm.

The Billfisher won the White Marlin Open and $4,400,000.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.