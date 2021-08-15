WGMD Fishing Report 8-14-21

Saturday was the last of the really hot and humid days for a while. Sunday will see the wind shift from southwest to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and the folks at NOAA are still calling for seas on the ocean to be three feet. Don’t you believe them! Indian River Inlet will be very dangerous on Sunday morning as a strong outgoing current will meet a brisk northeast wind.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Tommy said the Katydid had a nice catch of flounder for her party. The Surface Tension brought in a catch of sea bass and several private boats also had good sea bass catches.

The Bayside Beach Flounder Pounder Open recorded some big fish on Saturday. In first place was the Determined with an 8.1-flounder winning $700. In second place was the Much Yahoos with their 6.12 pounder winning $500. In third was the Top Notch with a 5.13 pounder taking home $300.

