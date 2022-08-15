WGMD Fishing Report 8-14-22

Sunday saw good fishing on the ocean and bay.

At Bowers Beach, the Captain’s Lady had a good week catching flounder, croaker, spot and trout.

From Leipsic we heard from Steve at Smith Bait that slot rockfish and white perch have been caught from the tidal creeks and rivers on peeler crab. At the Elbow, small bluefish have been chasing bait on the surface. Casting metal or bucktails to the breaking fish will get you in on the action. Trout have been caught at the Crossover on peeler crab.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle told us spot, croaker, blues and kings have been caught at Broadkill Beach on bloodworms, FishBites bloodworms, cut bait, sand fleas and squid.

The Savannah Lynn had a good week catching and releasing big sharks for her customers.

Nick Garcia and his cousin Caleb fished Delaware Bay on Saturday. He said it was really rough with 10 to 15 knot winds with gusts to 20 knots and 3 to 4-foot seas. They still managed to catch two flounder to 21 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.