WGMD Fishing Report 8-15-20

Friday saw the wind go northeast and that’s where it will stay through Sunday. There are small craft advisories up for Saturday and I suspect we will see them remain through Sunday. Good couple of days to get those honey-dos done around the house.

I had a suspicion that things were rough in the ocean when I saw the Morning Star out of Ocean City, Maryland came in after fishing for only one hour. His customers received free passage on another trip of their choice.

On Wednesday, the Katydid had a boat limit of flounder to 6.9 pounds. Thursday was a repeat of Wednesday to Dave Furio’s 8.29 pounder.

The Got It with Ken, John and Dave fished Site 10 for a catch of flounder.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Dan Califano had a 34.5-pound cobia at Fenwick Shoal on bunker.

I had a report of sea bass and dolphin at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Thursday. This would indicate that the surface water temperature has warmed up after the storm. Another report put larger dolphin in the Poorman’s Canyon.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.