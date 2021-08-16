WGMD Fishing Report 8-15-21

Sunday saw those little three-foot seas hold most ocean-going boats at the dock. The ones that did go wished they hadn’t. The week ahead looks good with light winds and seas of two to three feet on the ocean.

On Saturday Robert Wilson caught an 8.66-pound flounder while fishing on the Katydid. Antonio Neal had a beautiful 2.59-pound sea bass while fishing aboard the Surface Tension.

Frank Tucker, Otto and Tom ran out of Indian River Inlet on Saturday to fish the Old Grounds. They caught 35 flounder of which only 11 were keepers.

Dan’s Tackle said Flint Sherman brought in a 7.45-pound flounder to take the lead in the Mid-Atlantic Flounder Tournament.

Day Two of the Bayside Beach Flounder Pounder Tournament saw Yahoo’s 7.10-pound flounder win $700 in the Calcutta. Reef Chaos won $500 for second and Another Bill took home $300 for third.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.