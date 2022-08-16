WGMD Fishing Report 8-15-22

Monday saw increasing east winds and building seas making for a rough day on the ocean.

At Bowers Beach, the Captain’s Lady put blues, croaker, spot and trout in her customer’s coolers. Delaware Bay is beginning to preform like days of old.

My friend and fellow surf fisherman, Acie Mankins fished on the Double Trouble with Captain D.J. Churchill, son of Captain Don Churchill of the Lewes based Angler, on Sunday. He had a great trip catching along with the rest of the party, 40 sea bass and a boat limit of blueline and golden tilefish.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had the Owlette family out on Sunday morning. First, they fished close to the beach for croaker to be sure that all had good sea legs. Then it was off to site 10 for ribbonfish, skates and Landon’s 5-pound flounder.

Mike Smith fished the Back Bays on Sunday and caught seven flounder on cut bait. Six were shorts and one measured 19 inches. That one went home for dinner.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.