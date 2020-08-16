WGMD Fishing Report 8-16-20

With two tropical storms dancing around in the ocean off our coast, you can expect small craft warnings up for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. To the best of my knowledge, no boats ventured out on Saturday and I doubt any will sally forth on Sunday on Monday. Monday is the first day of the Mid-Atlantic Marlin Tournament held out of Cape May, New Jersey and Ocean City, Maryland. Some of the larger boats may try to fish on Monday, but most will wait until Tuesday when the seas settle down.

The only fish we know of that were caught on Saturday were taken from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Lighthouse View Tackle said the parking lot and the pier were full and they were catching good numbers of spot, croaker and a few flounder.

We have a few reports left over from last week.

Evan Falgowski had a seven-pound flounder on Friday.

The Strike Zone brought in a 53 and a 52-pound yellowfin tuna on Thursday. The fish were caught at the Hot Dog on chartreuse spreader bars.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.