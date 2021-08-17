WGMD Fishing Report 8-16-21

Monday was partly cloudy and cool at the beach with southeast winds and decent fishing for those who went. The rest of the week will see the wind swing all around the compass beginning in the southeast on Tuesday then go south on Wednesday and Thursday before going northwest on Friday. Seas through the week are supposed to run two to three feet on the ocean.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Emily, Stephanie, Lee and Bentley Heckrote caught their four-man flounder limit at the Old Grounds over the weekend using Gulp! and squid for bait.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Alex Artese caught a 4-pound flounder on a sand flea while fishing for tog at the Outer Wall. Don Smith had a 13.6-pound Delaware Citation sheepshead at the Outer Wall on a sand flea. The Angler brought in a catch of croaker from bay structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the surf gave up a few pompano while the Inlet saw a few triggerfish with sand fleas the top bait for both.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.