WGMD Fishing Report 8-16-22

Tuesday saw small craft advisories and Eric with a broke computer.

I did get a few reports. One from Fenwick Tackle where young Conner and his dad picked up some bait and tackle and headed for the surf on Sunday. They ended the adventure with a mixed bag on spot and kings topped by Conner’s 12-inch kingfish.

From Lewes Harbour Marina, we learned that the Sea Tiger went on a meat run Sunday returning with a cleaning table full of sea bass and tilefish.

Captain Beau on the Skipjack had the Wehr family out to the deep on Monday and while they had a very rough trip, they still managed to catch a good number of tilefish.

We might get a few more flounder, black sea bass and porgies in the future. NOAA has increased the percentage of those fish recreational fishermen may be allotted from the total allowable catch. Time will tell exactly how this will play out, but at least recreational fishermen are on the plus side for once.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.