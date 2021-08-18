WGMD Fishing Report 8-17-21

Tuesday saw some good fishing in the ocean and bay. Wednesday will have southeast winds of five to ten knots with three-foot seas on the ocean. On Thursday the wind will go south at 10 to 15 and on Friday they will drop down to west at five knots. Seas will run three feet both days.

Frank Tucker with Bob and Zander fished the Old Grounds on Monday. They caught a boat limit of flounder with Bob landing a 23 incher, Zander landing a 24 incher and Frank bringing up a double header with a 19.75 and a 20 incher.

At the Mid-Atlantic Marlin Tournament after one day of fishing the Goin’ in Deep leads the Blue Marlin category with a 681 pounder. The Lucky Duck is at the top of the leaderboard in the white marlin category with their 80 pounder. Both boats run out of Ocean City, Maryland.

Trini Crawford had a five pound flounder out of Indian River Bay on the Gale Force.This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.