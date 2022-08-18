WGMD Fishing Report 8-17-22

Wednesday, we had small craft advisories up and to the best of my knowledge no boats left Lewes or Indian River Marina.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a few folks tried to fish the beach, but they had no reports of any fish caught.

I did get a good report from my friend Dan Neumann. He and his friend Paul Perkins fished from the pier on Cape Henlopen State Park on Tuesday and did very well with 6 to 8-inch spot. Dan said they were catching the spot two at a time using FishBites bloodworm. Some anglers were using Sabiki rigs and bringing up three and four on every drop. Dan told me the tackle shop had a sign that read” No bloodworms, No lugworms, No FishBites”.

The Bill Slayer ran a 30-hour overnight trip for the Andy N family on last Saturday and Sunday. They first trolled up two yellowfin tuna then deep dropped for a good catch of tile fish. Night action produced a huge manta ray after a 2.5-hour fight.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.