WGMD Fishing Report 8-18-20

Monday saw small craft advisories up until 6:00 PM and the only boat that I had a report from was the Katydid. Captain Brent and mate Chris ran a half-day trip catching some trout, sea bass and triggerfish. The rest of the week looks good with light winds and seas of two feet or less.

The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park had a good day on croaker and spot according to Dave at Lighthouse View Bait and Tackle. Bloodworms and FishBites were the two most popular baits.

Anyone planning to target tilefish, either golden or blueline, will now have to have a permit from NMFS and they will have to notify NMFS when they depart and return from a tilefish trip as well as what they caught. Virginia had the same type of regulations for their recreational black sea bass season in February.

The recreational catch data is so bad that I suspect we will see more of this type of reporting in the future. With the wide acceptance of cell phones and computers, reporting our catch would not be difficult.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.