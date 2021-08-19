WGMD Fishing Report 8-18-21

Wednesday saw more good fishing in the ocean and bay. Thursday will see winds from the southwest at ten to fifteen with gusts to 20 knots and seas of three to four feet. Friday the wind goes northwest at five knots and the seas remain at three to four feet.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Brett Chauncey and Brian Careiro fished rock structure in Delaware Bay with sand fleas to catch four big sheepshead from Brian’s boat Meat Wagon. Brett had a 10.23 pounder and Brian had an 8.72-pound sheepshead. Both fish earned Delaware Citations. Ginger Henrickson had a 4.19-pound flounder and Jack Henrickson had a 5.58 pounder while fishing on the Katydid.

Seven-year-old Liam Emmert fished on his granddad’s boat Mint Chip in Indian River Inlet. He baited his own hook, hooked his own fish and brought it to the boat without any help. The fish was a 5.81-pound Delaware Youth Citation flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.