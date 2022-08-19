WGMD Fishing Report 8-18-22

Thursday was a beautiful day on the ocean until around noon when a strong breeze came up and made the water a bit dusty

I had planned to fish Delaware Bay, but the gentleman who was going with me fell ill, so I changed my plans and went surf fishing. There was hardly a breath of air when I arrived on the beach in front of the Old Coast Guard Station and the very first cast resulted in a nice spot on a FishBites bloodworm. The bites were coming at a decent pace, except on my second line. It was baited with FishBites sand flea. Changed it to FishBites bloodworm and it started catching as well. When the wind picked up the action dropped off and I quit around 1:00 PM.

I stopped at Lewes Harbour Marina to have my spot cleaned and they were just finishing up an excellent catch of croaker from the Angler. The report from there was most of the charter boats were fishing the Flounder Pounder.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said they saw a few flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.