WGMD Fishing Report 8-19-21

Thursday saw the beginning of the effects from the tropical storm that will go past our coast over the weekend. Seas were running three to four feet and most boats stayed in Delaware Bay or at the dock. Friday seas in the ocean will remain at three to four feet and go to three to five on Saturday. Sunday the seas hit four to six feet.

At the Mid-Atlantic Tournament there was a change at the top of the Blue Marlin Leaderboard. The Wolverine pulled into the dock at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland with a giant 958-pound blue to set a tournament record and put the Goin’ in Deep’s 681 pounder in second place.

The Tuna Leaderboard also saw two big fish move into first and second place. The Pipedreamer brought in a 235 and 227-pound bigeye tunas to secure first and second place in that category.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said he only ran his half-day boats due to the rough seas. They had a few sea bass and flounder.This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.