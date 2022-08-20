WGMD Fishing Report 8-19-22

Friday was another good fishing day and a lot of boats were fishing in the Flounder Pounder Tournament out of Paradise Grill on Long Neck.

Frank Tucker, Zandar and Levi fished ocean structure to catch 12 flounder to 21 inches and 6 black sea bass.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that Vee Sisounthone paddled his kayak to the Outer Wall where he caught a Delaware Citation 12-pound sheepshead, two tog and a 17-inch flounder.

Dan’s Tackle checked in the first and second place flounder for the Mid-Atlantic Flounder Tournament. In First Place is Ben Shertzer with a 5.38-pound flounder and in Second Place is Mark Weatherlow with a 4.38 pounder.

Mary Frantic caught a 17-inch flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and the Broadkill River plus a dozen big croaker. She was using a white Gulp! on a chartreuse jig.

Fenwick Tackle reported that Andrew Dwarshuis fished on the Judy V where he used a white bucktail with Gulp! to catch a 24-inch flounder.

