WGMD Fishing Report 8-2-20

Burt Campbell of Dagsboro, DE caught his

limit of flounder while fishing in the Indian

River inlet along the Coast Guard wall using

Gulp baits on a jig head.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Saturday was a good day weather wise, but I had reports of a big heave on the ocean. With a hurricane to our south, that is to be expected. If we are lucky, the storm will past by in 24 hours and do little damage to our beaches or our fishing.

The Heels and Reels ladies only tournament out of Ocean City got off to a good start on Friday with the Big Stick releasing five white marlin to take the lead. The Reel Chaos brought in a 38.6-pound tuna for first place in that category and the Reel Joy leads the dolphin category with a 36-pounder.

The Bayless family fished the surf at Fenwick Island for a good catch of kings to Brody’s one-pounder.

The Thelma Dale continued to bring in good numbers of flounder to Fisherman’s Wharf.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly was a few short of a boat limit of flounder, but made up for it with a limit of trout and some sea bass.

Stephen Williams caught keeper flounder from the sidewalk at the northside of Indian River Inlet on Saturday morning.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.