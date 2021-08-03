WGMD Fishing Report 8-2-21

Monday saw rough conditions on the ocean and it looks like after Tuesday the rest of the week won’t be any better. The offshore forecast is even worst with seas to nine feet before the week is over.

The first boat back to the scales at Ocean City for the White Marlin Open was the Fender Bender out of Virginia Beach. They weighed in an 82.5-pound white marlin that at this point is worth 4.9 million dollars. You can bet that crew is praying for terrible weather for the rest of the week.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina was surprised by a special visitor when country star and Milton native Jimmy Allen stopped by the shop to buy bait. Mr. Allen was kind enough to pose for a photo with the grinning Tommy. As for fishing, the Angler worked bay structure and caught triggerfish, trout and croaker.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot were the only fish they saw come off the pier on Monday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.