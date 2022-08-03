WGMD Fishing Report 8-2-22

Tuesday saw decent weather and good fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Port-A-Bella fished the Big Fish Classic out of Ocean City and their 218-pound bigeye placed Fifth in that category. They also had two yellowfin, one bluefin and one longfin tuna. They released a white marlin and jumped off a blue.

Lorne Seifert and Bill Lonsinger managed to land a boat limit of flounder over ocean structure.

Raymond Young and friends ran to the inshore lumps where they found tuna busting on the surface. They went five for six with four between 30 and 50 pounds and one at 75 pounds. The 75 pounder took 1.5 hours to bring to the boat. There were lots of squid under the boat at times.

The Bill Slayer trolled Sterling Tackle 36-inch bars and 18-inch-wide trackers to catch 13 for 16 yellowfin tuna in sloppy conditions for the Bill G party.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that the Indian River Inlet has seen some triggerfish and sheepshead.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.