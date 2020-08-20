WGMD Fishing Report 8-20-20

Wednesday saw a torrential downpour in Lewes around 9:00 AM that would have discouraged even the most dedicated fisherman from going fourth. There were still plenty of rain showers around during the remainder of the morning so I don’t think too many people went fishing. Delaware is beginning to remind me of Florida. If it isn’t raining, just wait a few minutes and it soon will be. Thursday and Friday promise better weather.

On Tuesday the Bill Slayer had 60 seabass, 32 dolphin, five triggerfish and five jacks.

During the Mid-Atlantic Tournament on Tuesday, my long-time friend Captain Rich Barrett on the 73-foot Bayless, Shark Byte caught a 741-pound blue marlin. Unfortunately, the fish was disqualified because a shark took a bite out of the tale. Somehow that seems ironic.

In the White Marlin Category, Doug Allen’s Big Oil from North Cape May, New Jersey is in the lead with a 77-pound white. Mike Yacco’s MJ from Jupiter, Florida heads the Tuna Category with a 189-pound bigeye

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.