WGMD Fishing Report 8-20-21

Friday was a nasty day with rain and seas of three to four feet on the ocean. Rain and seas up to seven feet are forecast over Saturday and Sunday.

As nasty as the weather was it was a good fishing day for the Billfisher out of Ocean City, Maryland. Captain Jon Duffie put angler Billy Gerlach on not only the winning blue marlin in the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, but the pending Maryland State Record when they landed a 1,135-pound monster. Granders are rare anywhere and to bring one in during a major tournament in Maryland is exceptional. The almost grander 958-pound blue that was caught on the Wolverine is now in Second Place. The Sea Wolf remains in first place in the white marlin category with an 82 pounder and the Lucky Duck stays in second with her 80 pounder.

On Thursday, Rafael Vasquez, Kyle McDaniel, Allen Scott and Chris Karnai had a boat limit of sea bass to Rafael’s citation winning 3.35-pounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.