WGMD Fishing Report 8-20-22

Saturday saw good weather and good fishing with many charter and private boats going after the big money in the Flounder Pounder Tournament.

Lewes Harbour Marina the report, was as usual, the head boat Angler brought in an excellent catch of croaker and spot. Private boats had a mixed bag of spot, croaker, triggerfish and trout over bay structure while those that fished ocean structure found Spanish mackerel and bluefish while trolling small spoons.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her half-day trips. The Captain Ike ran to the deep and caught dolphin and tilefish. Some private boats fished the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Saturday and caught some good-sized sea bass and flounder. The largest flounder they weighed was 8 pounds.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was good fishing from the beach for kings, spot and croaker. On Thursday I used FishBites bloodworms and only caught spot. The folks next to me only caught skates. I don’t know what bait they were using.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.